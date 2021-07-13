The government has reviewed the current enforcement of lockdown measures.

Under the new measures, roadblocks will only start after the rush hours of between 0630 to 1000.

Between 1000 and 1830 there will be roadblocks whose purpose is to enforce the lockdown and keep people safe. Curfew remains 1830-0630.

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe says to facilitate movement to and from work people will be allowed to travel between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning and between 1530hrs and 1800hrs after which the curfew will kick in.

He adds that in between 1000hrs and 1530hrs police will continue to enforce the lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile he urges citizens to cooperate with the authorities and to observe health measures at all times.

-Zwnews