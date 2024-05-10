President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed a Commission of Inquiry into a matter of local governance by Harare City Council since 2017.

As ZANU PF Patriots writes, the Commission of Inquiry will be led by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda.

The Inquiry shall be for a period of 6 months with an option of extending by a further 3 months.

The Commission shall be investigating amongst other things;

The Financial Management System and audit compliance with Public Finance Management Act.

Compliance with procurement laws

Reasons behind failure to operate Enterprise Resource Planning System

Procedure of management, sell or lease or transfer of local authority property to private entities

Other members of the Commission shall be;

Lucia Gladys Matibenga

Khonzani Ncube

Norbet Phiri

Steven Chakaipa

Zwnews