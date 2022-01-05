The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is meeting to discuss progress that has made by the mission in Mozambique.

The meeting is being chaired by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the Chairperson of the Organ with leaders from Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and the Republic of Mozambique attending.

The TROIKA comes ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on Friday to review progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), among other issues.

SAMIM was deployed in July last year following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on the 23rd of June.

This came as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province. ZBC