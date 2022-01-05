A 27-year-old man suspected to be mentally ill, has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister after he was denied a third plate of sadza on Sunday night in Chiredzi.

Jonathan Chiyitani is alleged to have assaulted his sister Esinath Chiyitani (35) with a log.

Police in Gwanda arrested Mayibongwe Nsingo (38), Thulani Mdlongwa (33), Likhwa Nsingo (20), Thobekani Nsingo (20) and Stanford Nsingo (44) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 03/01/2022 at Magedleni Village.

Meanwhile, The suspects as well as Khumbulani Nsingo and Moses Ndlovu who are still at large, hit the victim, Richard Nyoni with stones and logs after they found him at his homestead, skinning a sheep allegedly stolen from Unite Ndlovu (58).

Zwnews