Three notorious armed robbers have been jailed for a total 130 years in jail for 11 counts of violent crime in Beitbridge.

Beitbridge Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura said society would be safe without Charles Chekenyere (24), Marshal Mutekwa (27) and Julias Chibharo (37) whose reign of terror spanned three months from July to October in 2021.

“Homes, where people should feel safe, were no longer safe when you broke into several homes and used violence in your heinous acts.

“The Beitbridge community was subjected to fear and noone felt safe,” said Bepura in his ruling.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of five armed robbers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently granted guns amnesty following the rise in armed robberies in the country.

Apparently, the amnesty ended today and going forward, it will be a serious offence to be found in possession of unlicensed firearms.

