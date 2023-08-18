The Head of Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer mission to Zimbabwe Dr Nevers Mumba has been accused of holding onto party presidency unconstitutionally.

Operation Save MMD leader Gaston Sichilima says by his continued active participation in politics, Mumba is putting the Head of State in a difficult position.

“We say so because what message is he telling the participants of the Zimbabwe General elections when he has refused to give up the Presidency of the MMD after his constitutional two 5 year term ended on 25th May 2022 after his ascendency to the MMD Presidency on the 25th of May, 2012,” he says.

Read the rest of his statement below:

OPERATION SAVE MMD DEMANDS RESIGNATION OF NEVERS MUMBA*

As the Operation Save MMD, we would like to thank Republican President Hakainde Hichilema for again giving Pastor Nevers Mumba a job as an election observer to Zimbabwe after last year’s job to Angola.

In a congratulatory message to her Boss over his new job, Nevers Secretary Elizabeth Chitika alleges that her boss has been appointed because of his statesmanship. A Statesman is a respected former Politician or Government official.

We have our own doubts if Pastor Mumba has attained that level or will ever do. However, Our bone of contention is that by his continued active participation in politics, he is putting the Head of State in a difficult position.

We say so because what message is he telling the participants of the Zimbabwe General elections when he has refused to give up the Presidency of the MMD after his constitutional two 5 year term ended on 25th May 2022 after his ascendency to the MMD Presidency on the 25th of May, 2012.

We would like to advise Pastor Mumba to search his Soul and not take the goodwill of His Excellence President Hichilema for granted. The Honorable thing he can do is to resign as MMD President and quit Politics if he wants to attain statesmanship and continue to receive the goodwill from the President as he cannot continue to eat with both hands.

*Issued by:*

*Hon. Gaston Sichilima*

*Operation Save MMD Leader*