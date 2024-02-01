Categories: Zim Latest

SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government set for Friday

Angolan President and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chair, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, is set to preside over a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on Friday.

The summit will address the cholera situation in the SADC region, discussing a report on the current outbreaks in member states, including Zimbabwe and Zambia.

It will also look at the countries’ preparedness, and responses to the situation.

The ongoing cholera outbreak, affecting multiple member states, aligns with the African Regional Framework for the Implementation of the Global Strategy for Cholera Prevention and Control, supporting a global strategy aimed at eliminating cholera as a threat to public health.

