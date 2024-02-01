Mnangagwa mourns trustworthy, dependable top CIO of his time

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has described the late national hero Rtd Colonel Kenny Ridzai Mabuya as a long time intelligence supremo who was trustworthy and dependable.

He made these sentiments during the burial of the late national hero at the National Shrine this afternoon.

“When I was the Minister responsible for State Security, I also closely worked with Cde Kenny Ridzai.

“He was a trustworthy, dependable and loyal cadre who helped to shape our intelligence and security apparatus both during the liberation struggle and in the post-independence era. We have indeed lost one of our country’s long-time intelligence-supremoes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa added that his administration is working flat out to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue.

“The challenge is now with us to consistently draw from this selfless and rich national character as we advance our National Development Agenda.

“Presently the Second Republic is driving the efforts to find closure and healing for the scars from the disturbances that characterised the early years of our Independence.

“Through various mechanisms, including initiatives led by our Traditional Leaders and communities, we are addressing the Gukurahundi matter.

“Emboldened by the fact that we are one people strengthened by our diversity and the spirit of love, inclusivity and tolerance, we continue to march towards sustainable, social and economic stability and prosperity.”

Mabuya passed on at Westend Clinic on the 23rd of January 2024, after a short illness

He was 72.

He was born in 1952 in Gangabezi Village under Chief Ndube in Filabusi.

