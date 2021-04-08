SADC countries have agreed on an “immediate technical deployment” to help Mozambique fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.
Following a deadly attack in Palma-Mozambique by the Islamists, the powerful regional organisation agreed to put boots on the ground to halt further terrorist activities in the country.
The resolution was reached at a SADC Double Troika Summit held today which was attended by SADC Presidents.
Speaking after the meeting, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said:
From my SADC meeting today with HE Cyril Ramaphosa, HE Mokgweetsi Masisi and HE Filipe Nyusi there was only one goal:
To find a solution to the security crisis in Mozambique for the protection of our region.
We will act urgently to ensure peace for the benefit of all our peoples.
The SADC Double Troika Summit has directed for an immediate technical deployment to Mozambique.
Below is the full communique from the SADC summit.
COMMUNIQUE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY DOUBLE TROIKA SUMMIT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT OF THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY
MAPUTO, REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE
8th APRIL 2021
1. The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit (DTS) of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, on 8th April 2021.
2. The Double Troika Summit was officially opened by H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and Chairperson of SADC, and was attended by the following Heads of State and Government or their representatives:
Mozambique:
H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Chairperson of SADC.
Botswana:
H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.
Malawi:
H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, In-coming Chairperson of SADC.
South Africa:
H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics. Defence and Security Cooperation.
Zimbabwe:
H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.
United Republic of Tanzania:
H.E. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, representing H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Outgoing Chairperson of SADC.
3. Also in attendance was H.E. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the Executive Secretary of SADC.
4. Double Troika Summit received a report from the Organ Troika on the security situation in Mozambique, and noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique; condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.
5. Double Troika Summit expressed its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, […], particularly the bereaved families, on the loss of their loved ones.
6. Double Troika Summit expressed SADC’s full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, and reaffirm SADC’s continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in the Republic of Mozambique.
7. Double Troika Summit directed an immediate technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique, and the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ by 28 April 2021 that will report to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on 29 April 2021.
8. Double Troika Summit, commended H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, of the Republic of Botswana, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation for spearheading the work of the Organ.
9. Double Troika Summit also commended H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and Chairperson of SADC, for his leadership and for convening the Summit.