SADC countries have agreed on an “immediate technical deployment” to help Mozambique fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

Following a deadly attack in Palma-Mozambique by the Islamists, the powerful regional organisation agreed to put boots on the ground to halt further terrorist activities in the country.

The resolution was reached at a SADC Double Troika Summit held today which was attended by SADC Presidents.

Speaking after the meeting, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said:

From my SADC meeting today with HE Cyril Ramaphosa, HE Mokgweetsi Masisi and HE Filipe Nyusi there was only one goal: To find a solution to the security crisis in Mozambique for the protection of our region. We will act urgently to ensure peace for the benefit of all our peoples. The SADC Double Troika Summit has directed for an immediate technical deployment to Mozambique.

Below is the full communique from the SADC summit.