Photo: For illustration purposes only

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has confirmed that a Zimbabwean has not been accounted for following disturbances in Palma, Mozambique though efforts are underway to establish his whereabouts.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou said following disturbances in Palma, Mozambique, the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Maputo is in communication with the government of Mozambique and the companies in Palma.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade hereby confirms that form the contacts so far established with the authorities in Palma, one Zimbabwean is yet to be accounted for. Efforts to establish his whereabouts are ongoing

“Zimbabwe, together with other SADC member states, is working closely with the government of the Republic of Mozambique on a regional strategy towards ending the terrorist activities in Cabo Delgado and safeguarding Mozambique’s and the region’s peace and security,” he said.

An extraordinary Double Troika Summit (DTS) of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held in Maputo, Mozambique to find ways of dealing with terrorist activities in that country. -state media