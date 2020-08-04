Residents of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo were left tongue-tied after a 15-year old boy decided to take his own life by hanging himself using an electric cable tied to roof trusses.

It was not clear why the deceased teenager who was doing Form 2 at a local school in the second city decided to kill himself.

He was reportedly found hanging by his female relative who called out neighbours for help and despite the neighbours cutting off the electric cable in the hope of rendering first aid, the teenager had already passed away.

The police have since launched investigations into the matter.

“Our informant is the one who discovered that the boy was hanging from his bedroom’s roof trusses. She had gone into his room to call him to join her in fetching water, since the suburb had no water,” Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told state media.

“After discovering him, she rushed to call neighbours with one of them cutting the electric cable but unfortunately he was already dead,” he said.

According to Inspector Ncube, police officers attended the scene and discovered that his body had been laid down facing upward.

His body did not have any visible injury marks, Inspector Ncube said.

“This is a young life that has been needlessly lost. I believe if he was counselled, this incident could have been avoided.The public should not suffer in silence. They can seek counselling services from the elderly, close friends, religious leaders and even us as police,” he said.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews