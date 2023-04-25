On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg that South Africa would “assist other nationals” from “our region” who are stranded in Sudan.

He said over 77 South Africans were stuck in Sudan.

South Africa joins countries worldwide racing to move foreign nationals to safety after the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began clashing across Sudan, killing hundreds and causing acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

South Africa says it has begun evacuating dozens of its citizens trapped in conflict-hit Sudan.

“I can confirm that the operation to evacuate South Africans in Sudan and the staff at the South African embassy there is currently under way.

“They are being taken to a neighbouring country for safety,” foreign ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela told the press on Monday, without disclosing the country.

Al Jazeera