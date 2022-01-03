The South African security forces have mounted roadblocks to prevent undocumented Zimbabweans from entering the country.

Many Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa illegally had come to Zimbabwe for Christmas and are trooping back.

Apparently, SA has put up 3 massive road blocks manned by the army, police and Home Affairs in an attempt to stop undocumented Zimbabweans from entering South Africa successfully.

Meanwhile, the South African army has alleged that the Zimbabwean military commanders are ignoring pleas that Zimbabwean soldiers are taking bribes and allowing undocumented Zimbabweans to go into South Africa.

According to investigate journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, this was said by a South African military commander to SA Home Affairs minister.

Zwnews