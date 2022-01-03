Today, Zimbabwe will find out whether or not world football governing body FIFA will move to ban it from international football.

This is in a matter to do with the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports Recreation Commission (SRC).

If effected, the suspension will force the Warriors out of the African Cup of Nations.

The SRC recently suspended ZIFA board over graft and misappropriation of funds allegations.

According to FIFA statutes governments should not meddle with how football matters are run.

Zwnews