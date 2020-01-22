South African police arrested three Zimbabwe bound individuals who were caught with 207 mobile phones, three laptops and tower batteries with a total value of R900 000. During the arrest, police also confiscated a Toyota Quantum with Eastern Cape registration number and a trailer. The suspected thieves did not have receipts or bank statements to proove the source of their money.

The three men are expected to appear in Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Police Statement Read:

An intelligence-driven operation that was conducted on Monday, 20 January 2020 at about 15:30 by members attached to the Port of Entry, Westenburg Crime Intelligence unit and a Tracker company, led to the apprehension of three suspects aged between 28 and 35 for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

It is reported that police received information about a Toyota Quantum with a trailer carrying six occupants that was travelling from the Eastern Cape Province to Zimbabwe. The vehicle was spotted along the R101 road at Shell garage while refuelling and was taken to the nearby Weigh Bridge to be searched.

Upon arrival at the weighbridge, the vehicle was searched and police found two hundred and seven (207) brand new cellphones, five tower batteries, three solar panels and two laptops to the value of nine hundred thousand rand (R 900,000) that were concealed inside a trailer with luggage.

The occupants could not disclose the origin of the items and did not have the receipts. The driver, his assistant and one passenger who were pointed out were immediately arrested on the scene for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

During the arrest, police also confiscated the Toyota Quantum with Eastern Cape registration number and a trailer. The other three occupants were reportedly released because they were just passengers travelling home and could not be linked with the stolen items.