Vote counting in the South African polls is reaching home stretch, with African National Congress ANC) failing to get 50 percent needed to form a government.

What it means is that there is going to be a coalition government. And Cyril Ramaphosa is likely going to get a vote of no confidence.

Below are the latest statistics:

NATIONAL counting is at 98.51%

ANC 40.23%

DA 21.67%

MK 14.73%

EFF 9.45%

IFP 3.91%

PA 2.04%

VF+ 1.36%

ACTION SA 1.16%

ACDP 0.59%

UDM 0.49%

RISE 0.41%

BOSA 0.4%

ATM 0.4%