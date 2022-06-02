Chimurenga music maestro Thomas Mapfumo has been offered a piece of land by a South African traditional leader, Chief Livhuwani Matsila of Matsila village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Mapfumo, who is exiled in the United States, says he is grateful for the wonderful gift.

“I thank you very much for the land you gave me and I feel honoured and I want to say thank you so much for making me part of your people, really I appreciate it,” the SABC quotes Mapfumo as saying.

Chief Matsila says Mapfumo will shine the light on the village and inspire youths.

Newshawks