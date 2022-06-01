The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Leeroy Urayayi (20), who is being sought for a murder case that occurred in Southlea Park, Harare on 29/05/22.

The suspect allegedly fatally struck a 16 year old juvenile with a hoe and hid the body in a secluded house in Southlea Park.

Police say the body was found in a dish covered with a cloth.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be established, said police urging anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews