Renowned South African artists DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small are still detained in Bulawayo, reports The Herald.

This follows their arrest yesterday for failing to perform in at a festival in Victoria Falls early this year, despite pocketing booking fees.

Meanwhile, they managed to pay US$18,400 (about R315,000) to avoid being jailed.

South African DJ duo looked stressed out in departure lounge of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport while waiting to board a flight back to Johannesburg.

Zwnews