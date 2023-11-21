Rwanda Blow CAF World Cup Group C Wide Open With Win Over Bafana Bafana

Rwanda delivered an impressive first-half performance, securing a 2-0 victory against South Africa in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Huye Stadium on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of their new coach, Torsten Spittler, Amavubi seized control early in the game and found the net twice. Innocent Nshuti opened the scoring in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a cross from Lague Byiringiro. The lead was extended in the 28th minute when Gilbert Mugisha, off a delivery from Ange Mutsinzi, skillfully slotted home with his right foot.

Despite a promising start from the hosts, South Africa, led by coach Hugo Broos, struggled to respond effectively. Rwanda’s Fiacre Ntwari made crucial saves, denying Percy Tau’s attempt in the 34th minute.

At the onset of the second half, Coach Spittler made strategic substitutions, introducing Patrick Sibomana for Lague Byiringiro and making further changes to maintain their advantage. South Africa also made adjustments, bringing in Oswin Reagan Appollis for Sphephelo Sithole.

Rwanda’s starting lineup featured Fiacre Ntwari, Fitina Ombolenga, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Djihad Bizimana, Kevin Muhire, Olivier Niyonzima, Gilbert Mugisha, Innocent Nshuti, and Lague Byiringiro.

In contrast, South Africa’s XI included Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Maphosa Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, and Mihlali Mayambela.

The result leaves South Africa reflecting on a challenging match, while Rwanda celebrates a crucial win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.