Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says sports minister Kirsty Coventry is being allowed to get away with murder because she is white.

“Kirsty is enjoying the trappings of power, she got a farm after all ahead of Zimbabweans who applied for land ten years ago, so she is a direct recipient of corrupt rule.

“She gets away with it because she is white, if she was black she would be lampooned daily, but because of an inferiority complex within some of our people, zvinonzi haunga shore kana kutuka muvheti.”

Chin’ono also lambasted journalists who remain at a captured media institution saying they are rotten to the core.

“If you are a journalist at ZBC and you realise that the institution has been captured, you resign if you have a moral compass!”

Chin’ono adds that it is a norm world over that credible people always disassociate themselves with corrupt governments or institutions.

He writes:

“Credible people the world over would resign if they are in a dysfunctional and corrupt government that doesn’t prioritise important things in the country.

“It is a very tragic Zimbabwean trait not to take responsibility for the choices you make in life.

“If you remain there, it means you too are rotten to the core like the system that is abusing it.

“Kirsty has been part of this regime for more than FIVE years, she will be remembered as party of the looting machine.

“She can’t launder her reputation by saying that she hasn’t been given money to fix stadiums.

“Any sensible person would leave once they realise that the government they have been appointed in is not ethical or competent, but she won’t because she is there for herself too!

“Generally many Zimbabweans are corrupt by nature and in their thinking, that is why some see nothing wrong with her staying regardless of the state of sport’s deteriorating under her watch!

“Show me an Olympian anywhere else who has destroyed her reputation as a Kirsty had, there is a name for it; GREEDY!

Zwnews