Prominent political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says Russian President Vladimir Putin has an Adolf Hitler mindset.

Putin is being accused by the West of wanting to invade Ukraine, a claim he is vehemently denying.

However, Ruhanya says the Russian President has a ‘Hitler’mindset:

“Putin wrote a long piece describing Russians and Ukrainians as “one nation”, and now he has claimed modern Ukraine was entirely created by communist Russia.

“He sees the collapse of USSR in December 1991 as the “disintegration of historical Russia”. He has a Hitler mindset clearly.”

Meanwhile, tension is rising in Europe over Putin’s alleged intensions to invade Ukraine.

However, Putin is denying the allegations saying it is the West which is making unfounded claims aimed trying to push Russia into war.

Putin says his military build up near the Ukrainian border is for defense purpose. He also said it is worrying that NATO has ignored his concerns bordering around Russian security.

Adolf Hitler (German) 20 April 1889 – 30 April 1945) was an Austrian-born German politician who was the dictator of Germany from 1933 until his death in 1945.

He rose to power as the leader of the Nazi Party, becoming the chancellor in 1933 and then assuming the title of Führer und Reichskanzler in 1934.

During his dictatorship, he initiated World War II in Europe by invading Poland on 1 September 1939.

He was closely involved in military operations throughout the war and was central to the perpetration of the Holocaust, the genocide of about six million Jews and millions of other victims.

