The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s Financial Intelligence Unit has directed banks to freeze the accounts of Transerve, Powerspeed Investments, Electrosales, Halsted Brothers Ltd and Enbee Store.

The FIU says it has discovered unusual financial activities and is investigating “money laundering.”

The Unit’s directive to all banks. The financial institutions must immediately report to the FIU any deposit or attempted withdrawal.

The central bank has time and again warned that some corporates were abusing the forex trading systems.

Some companies have been punished for unruly financial practices, such as money laundering.

Zwnews