The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly made U-turn, now opposes bail for Henrietta Rushwaya saying she is part of a larger syndicate.

Prosecution says she was assisted in smuggling gold by some airport employees and a Central Intelligence Officer.

It is also alleged that the CCTV had been switched off.

Hearing resumed at 2.30PM

More details later…

Like 224 Dislike 28

100350

0

0

cookie-check

Rushwaya Update: NPA in Rushwaya U-Turn opposes bail, says she is part of a syndicate

no