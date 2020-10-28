In what is being viewed as state capture of the judiciary, some judges have reportedly petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa complaining about a number of hair raising allegations against Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The judges claim Malaba in interfering with and undermining the independence of their judgments, thus telling them what to do, i.e. whom to convict, whom to give bail, and whom to deny bail.

Meanwhile, political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya says the letter exposes the state capture of the judiciary;

“We are the police, we are the prions, we are the air force, we are the army, we are the courts.

“We are ZANU PF. We are everything. Now see what’s happening in the courts. The letter of judges to the President tells a huge story of how Zimbabwe is governed post Mugabe.”

Veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono chipped in says:

“What is repeated in the public domain and on social media about the capture of the judiciary is no longer fiction or perception, it is reality,” Zimbabawe’s judges have said in an unprecedented joint letter to Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

He adds; “So now that the judges have told us that Chief Justice Malaba tells them what to write, and that he changes judgements he doesn’t like.

“The main question is, who wrote the election petition judgement?

“Who wrote the Corona judgement giving Khupe the power to take the MDCA MPs?”

