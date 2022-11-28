A Rusape-based pastor was left with a deformed face after being bashed for sleeping with his best friend’s wife

The man of the cloth was only identified as Mutsipa.

He was stripped naked before being thoroughly beaten.

The best friend, identified as Baba Joy, had no kind words for the pastor.

In a video, which H-Metro is in possession of, Mutsipa’s hands are tied at the back.

“Who are you to me, Mutsipa? How did you know how to buy and sell?” asks Baba Joy.

Responding, Mutsipa, who looks visibly shaken, said:

“I am a pastor, prophet and your best friend. I knew how to buy and sell through you.”

Baba Joy then says:

“You took my wife from my house and went to sleep with her at your place and drove her back.

“Where was I?”

Responded Mutsipa:

“I don’t remember the time when I brought her back. You were in custody.

“I was called by Mai Joy who said to me that she was being accused of dating me by you.

“She told me that you told her about your dream that we were dating.

“Mai Joy insisted that she was now developing feelings for me and she wanted to sleep with me.

“It was a difficult approach for me since we are friends. I told her that she was making it difficult for me.

“Mai Joy begged me to date her, hanzi ndiri kunzwa kukudai. I told her that you, Baba Joy, are my friend hazviite, and she insisted.”

Baba Joy, who was in the company of his brothers, beat up Mutsipa until he couldn’t speak and could only groan in pain.

HMETRO