The commissioning of Rufaro Stadium has been cancelled, at the time of going to print, the Zimbabwe Republic Police details were turning guests away.

The reason(s) for the postponement are yet to be established.

Coined the Ceremonial Home of Zimbabwean football, Rufaro Stadium has been undergoing renovations.

The Harare venue, which last hosted top-flight games three years ago due to its bad state, was set to be re-opened on (today) Thursday.

The commissioning was supposed to take place on Tuesday but the event was pushed back.

The City Council said in a statement: “The commissioning of Rufaro stadium, currently undergoing refurbishment, specifically to fit FIFA expectations, has been postponed to Thursday.

“The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday.”

Zwnews