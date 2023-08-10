Ahead of the burial of famous Zimbabwean man-of-cloth, and national hero Apostole Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti today in Bindura.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services owner, Philip Mataranyika flew from his base in London to lead the funeral service on Sunday as he did with Oliver Mtukudzi’s funeral.

Commenting on the development, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono had this to say:

“I like the parallels of Mtukudzi and Apostole Guti, both were declared national heroes, but both chose not to be buried at the ZANUPF shrine, they preferred private burials, at least their families said.

“It is the same system in countries like South Africa, greats like Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu were not interred at some political party burial place, Tutu is in his church, Mandela is buried at his village in Qunu.

Apostole Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti established his churches in over 100 countries. He died last month at the age of 100 years and was declared national hero by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

