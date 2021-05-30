The late former President Robert Mugabe’s family is today expected to meet Chief Zvimba over his traditional court ruling ordering the exhumation of the late president’s remains for reburial at the National Heroes Acre.

Chief Zvimba ordered that the reburial be carried out within 30 days after his ruling, this came after the Chief accused the late leader’s wife Grace Mugabe of breaking local customs by interring him at his rural home.

Apparently, the family had vowed to fight the ruling, saying the exhumation and reburial will not happen, maintaining that they buried Mugabe in line with his wish.

Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup that brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power in November 2017, died a bitter man was buried at his village of Kutama.

His burial came after weeks of dispute with President Mnangagwa’s government over his final resting place.

Mnangagwa wanted to bury Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre and preside over the event.

Meanwhile, as reported by Zimlive, Mugabe’s family has since resolved to engage Chief Zvimba and according to family spokesman Dominic Matibiri the meeting could happen today.

-Zwnews