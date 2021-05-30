Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has hinted that there would be violence in the country before the 2023 elections, adding that some people will flee the country.

Zivhu said: “Guys makuhwa andanzwa 2023 hatisviki mushe vamwe vachatiza Nyika.” (From what I heard, it won’t be well for some people before 2023, they will be forced to flee the country)

He also hinted that elections are to be moved up to 2025 because of Covid, before downplaying the claim saying he is not referring to the Zimbabwean elections.

His claims came after leaders of small political parties that are part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s preferred dialogue platform the Political Actors’ Dialogue (POLAD) had a meeting at Montclair Hotel, Nyanga yesterday to discuss and take a position on Electoral Reforms.

Some critics are now believing Zivhu’s claims would have been discussed and agreed in that POLAD meeting.

“Elections to be extended up to 2025 because of Covid, zvokuti ndanzwa nani zvineyi izvozvo ini ndataura chokwadi.

“Zvamurimwi handina kumboti in Zimbabwe ini. Uye zvakaipeyi kuchengetedza upenyu pane kuurayisa vanhu nezvinhu zvisina zvazvinochinja kunyangwe zvikaitwa,” he said.

Zivhu also said: “Polad varikufa nekudya pa Nyanga apo vana E Dzinemunhenzwa, kkkkkk mamwe ma Presidential Candidates ndivana Abhero chaivo.

-Zwnews