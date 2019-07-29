Mugabe death fears: Ex-Zim leader looks lifeless, Now unrecognisable..PHOTOS

THERE are fears for the health of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe after stark pictures emerged on social media showing the veteran nationalist almost lifeless, looking weak and frail alongside his wife and favourite son Robert Mugabe junior.

If he was not photographed next to his wife, Madam Grace and his son Robert junior, many Zimbabweans could have struggled to put a name to a frail looking old man in wheelchair.

President Mugabe, 95, who had always dressed impeccably during his 37 years in power as head of state and commander in chief of Zimbabwe’s armed forces seems to have swapped his sharp suits for tracksuits.

Son Robert Junior is believed to have posted these three photographs of his dad – two of him seated in June and one last Friday in a wheelchair – on his social media accounts.

The former hardman who ruled with a rod of iron from 1980 until he was toppled in 2017 has been receiving regular hospital care in Singapore.

In the photo of Mr Mugabe in the wheelchair he looks slumped and shrivelled and is sporting a white beard and is wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with matching Adidas trainers.

A relative was quoted by a Zimbabwe newspaper saying: “Of all Mugabe’s children he is the one who has spent the most time with him.

“He has been a rock to the former president”.

It was said Robert Junior has been taping his father’s memoirs since he was deposed in a coup in 2017 by his long term protégé Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now president.

At a rally at Mr Mugabe’s rural home in November, President Mnangagwa said Mr Mugabe was no longer able to walk and was being treated at a hospital in Singapore and was not well.

He said: ”He can no longer walk but we will take care of him”.

Concerns for Mr Mugabe’s health have arisen on several occasions during his life.

Just few years ago a reporter claimed he had died mid-air on a trip from Dubai.