Beitbridge: ZCC man gunned down by soldiers

Three members of the Zimbabwe National Army were arrested for shooting and killing a 37-year-old member of the ZCC Church during a confrontation near the Government-run Reception and Support Centre for Migrants in Beitbridge.

The area is located a few metres from the One Independence Barracks where army servicemen are stationed and border jumpers and smugglers usually use that route.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the incident:

We have three suspects who are assisting us with investigations. They will soon appear in court charged with murder,” he said.

The Chronicle understands that the now deceased, Jevas Masvina was among eight congregants from the Zion Christian Church headed for a night vigil on a mountain near the army base when tragedy struck.

“Along the way they came across three armed men who were wearing clothes resembling those of Zimbabwe National Army soldiers. “The suspects (soldiers) then ordered Masvina and his colleagues to surrender and lie down, but instead the congregants picked stones and charged at the armed men suspecting them to be armed robbers. “The suspected soldiers then fired two shots and unfortunately Masvina was shot on the left rib cage and died on the scene.

statemedia