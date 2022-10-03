The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at around 0900 hours on 02/10/22 at Mtangadura Business Complex at the 35 km peg along Harare–Mutare Road.

Three suspects driving a Mercedes Benz (registration number unknown) were drinking beer whilst their vehicle was parked at the business complex.

Later, the suspects produced a pistol and attacked cashiers at the grocery shop.

The suspects stole US$13 000 cash and fled towards Harare. Police investigations are currently underway.

Zwnews