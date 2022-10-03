It is all systems go for the burial of liberation stalwart, national hero Highten Nkomo at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

The late national hero Nkomo who died a fortnight ago will be laid to rest at the national shrine today with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage noting that all is in place for the burial.

“All is set for the burial of the late National Hero Heighten Nkomo. The burial is today with everyone attending expected to be seated by 8 am.

“The burial proceedings will start at 10. am and the President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate at the burial,” said Aaron Nhepera, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Nkomo joined the military wing ZPRA and rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Chief of Training in the ZPRA High command.

Nkomo is survived by his wife, Felicia Dube, three children, and one grandchild.

Zwnews