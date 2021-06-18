File photo for illustration only

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a spate of robbery cases in which US$70 000, US$22 000 and US$19 396 was stolen on the same day in three separate incidents.

In Bulawayo, the police is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft from car in which US$19 396 was stolen from a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle on 17 June 2021 along Fort Street where the victim (33) had parked to repair a tyre puncture.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, police in Harare are appealing for information that may assist in the investigations of a robbery case in which the victim (21) who was at home was attacked by 4 suspects who robbed her US$22 000 and R500 cash on 17 June 2021 in Southlea Park.

In yet another, scenario, on the same day detectives in Marondera arrested a suspect (52) in connection with a robbery case which occurred in Bromley along Harare-Mutare Highway.

Three complainants who were travelling in a Honda fit vehicle to Mutare were intercepted along the way by the suspects who were driving a Honda CRV vehicle.

The suspects stole US$70 000 cash, a cellphone and Honda fit after shooting one of the victims on the arm.

Apparently, the police is therefore calling on members of the public to desist from travelling with large sums of cash.

-Zwnews