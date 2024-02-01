RITUAL MURDER? 3 year-old girl found dead on mountain foot with body parts missing

In a suspected case of ritual murder, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a sad incident in which Caroline Makubhwakwa, a three years old female juvenile was found lying dead with some body parts missing in a galley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain, Guruve on 25/01/24.
In another case, the ZRP reports that Mbon’eni Mpofu (20) and Thamsanqa Sibanda (38) died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on 29/01/24 at around 1500 hours.
The two victims who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim.
The Police managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims.
