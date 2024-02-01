Categories: Zim Latest

RITUAL MURDER? 3 year-old girl found dead on mountain foot with body parts missing

In a suspected case of ritual murder, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a sad incident in which Caroline Makubhwakwa, a three years old female juvenile was found lying dead with some body parts missing in a galley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain, Guruve on 25/01/24.

In another case, the ZRP reports that Mbon’eni Mpofu (20) and Thamsanqa Sibanda (38) died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on 29/01/24 at around 1500 hours.

The two victims who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim.

The Police managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims.

Zwnews

Share
1st February 2024

Recent Posts

Auction of Mandela’s artefacts suspended as SA preserves heritage

South Africa — The planned auction of dozens of artefacts belonging to Nelson Mandela has… Read More

1st February 2024

President Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa beaten up

File photo for illustration purposes only A man believed to be a drug dealer is… Read More

1st February 2024

All set for national hero Mabuya’s burial

All is set for the burial of National Hero Colonel (Rtd) Kenny Constantine Mabuya (Cde… Read More

1st February 2024

Gvt re-imposes duty on basic commodities

The government has with effect from 1 February 2024 reinstated customs duty on a select… Read More

1st February 2024

Chin’ono drops another bombshell on ‘real’ reason why Chamisa left CCC in a hurry

Prominent Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has dropped another bombshell explaining why former Citizens Coalition… Read More

1st February 2024

Govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

The government has introduced a basket of new fees exclusively pegged in United States dollars… Read More

1st February 2024