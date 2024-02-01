All set for national hero Mabuya’s burial

All is set for the burial of National Hero Colonel (Rtd) Kenny Constantine Mabuya (Cde Kenny Ridzai) at the National Heroes Acre.
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who returned back home from Italy last night will preside over the burial.
Mabuya passed on at Westend Clinic on the 23rd of January 2024, after a short illness
He was 72.
He was born in 1952 in Gangabezi Village under Chief Ndube in Filabusi.
Zwnews
