Rev Obadiah Musindo Pays Lobola for 23-Year-Old Lover Aysha Tagara

Rev Obadiah Musindo, leader of Destiny for Afrika Network, made headlines recently as he paid lobola for his 23-year-old partner, Aysha Tagara. Despite the significant age gap of 31 years, Rev Musindo expressed his commitment to their relationship and revealed plans for a grand wedding before the year’s end.

Confirming the news, Rev Musindo emphasized the authenticity of their love and shared intentions for a memorable wedding ceremony. Addressing speculation about his age, he assured that all details, including age verification, would be accurately documented in their wedding certificate.

The couple’s relationship garnered attention on social media due to their notable age difference, sparking discussions and inquiries from the public.