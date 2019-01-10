RESULTS: Felix Tshisekedi wins DRC Presidential Elections..Kabila’s party comes third

LATEST: The Democratic Republic of Congo(RD Congo) is set to see its first handover of power in 18 years after opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was Thursday named by election officials as the provisional winner of an historic presidential poll.​

With over 7 million votes representing 38.57% of total votes cast, Felix Tshisekedi has been declared president-elect in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

The son of a former opposition chief was followed by another opposition candidate, Martin Fauly, leader of the Lamuka coalition. Fayulu claimed 6.3 million votes (34.38%).

“Mr Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo has been elected President of the Democratic Republic of CONGO!,” elections board, CENI said in a tweet published in French.

But as the Tshisekedi camp celebrates, Fayulu has flatly rejected the results declaring it as an electoral coup.

“The results have nothing to do with the truth of the ballot box,” Fayulu told French broadcaster RFI in an interview. He called on observers to publish the real results of the December 30 polls.

Shouts of joy erupted at the commission’s offices as the results were announced early Thursday morning.

agencies