Car hijackers shoot Zim taxi driver in botched deal, leave him for dead

A Zimbabwean taxi driver is feared dead after being shot in a tussle trying to save his car from three car hijackers.

The driver identified as David Chikaingesu was allegedly shot last night in Chegutu’s suburb, Umvovo Phase 3 (Forit) section.

Local police said Chikaingesu sustained gunshot injuries on both legs while wrestling the trio at around 7pm.

The robbers however, had a botched mission as they failed to start the car which they left at the scene before fleeing away.

Chikaingesu was taken to Chegutu district hospital by well wishers who left him battling for life.

