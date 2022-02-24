The City of Bulawayo says some residents have been taking advantage of the absence of parking systems to conduct their illegal businesses in the Central Business District.

Speaking during a Bulawayo City Parking Stakeholders’ Engagement meeting, Vusumuzi Sibanda from

City of Bulawayo explained that the local authority has always had parking systems over the years whose main purpose is to decongest traffic in the city, but this has been disturbed by residents’ illegal activities like car washing in the CBD damaging roads as they react to various chemicals.

Sibanda says part of the benefits from a well managed parking system would be to create employment and the funds collected will be used to improve service delivery.

The meeting was being hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association.

Zwnews