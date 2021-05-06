The City of Bulawayo has been implored to shun corruption and fullfil its constitutional mandate of offering efficient service delivery to its inhabitants.

Speaking during a Regional Service Delivery and Anti-Corruption Indaba at Holiday Inn, Bulawayo, this morning residents bemoaned poor service delivery in the city, amid reports of rampant corruption.

The Indaba was being hosted by Transparency International Zimbabwe chapter, under the theme “Good Governance for Improved Social Service Delivery in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association official, Emmanuel Ndlovu called on the local authority to improve its service delivery system especially on availing housing stands to residents.

He implored the council to shun corruption.

However, Edwin Sibanda, CoB Director of Health Services Department said management of solid waste is difficult as the council has less than 25 vehicles for refuse collection.

Meanwhile, another CoB senior official, Engineer Simela Dube said service delivery has been slow around the city because of limited finances. He pointed out that the city is owed $1.3 billion in unpaid bills, adding that residents are the chief culprits.

Dube said CoB is in the process of reviewing its masterclass plan in order to improve service delivery, noting that one factor that affects service delivery is population growth hence the need to review.

Meanwhile, allegations of corruption within the local authority recently attracted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission interest, which has announced that it would be instituting investigations.

-Zwnews