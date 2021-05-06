The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the World Cup Qualifiers.

In a press statement just released, CAF says its emergency Committee in consultation with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) which is the world football mother body, decided to postpone the qualifiers.

CAF says the postponement is as a result of current challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games were supposed to begin in June 2021, and have been moved to start from between September 2021 to March 2022.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Stadium was recently approved to host the qualifiers.

-Zwnews

See statement below: