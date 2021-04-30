Remanded Chirambadare threatened to KILL teenage boy he sodomised

Incarcerated ex-Dynamos player Stanley Chirambadare is accused of having threatened to kill the boy he allegedly sodomised in the event that the teenager brought the matter to the public domain, prosecutors have told the court.

The former Glamour Boys defender, popularly known as Samora, was humiliatingly arrested on Wednesday amid stunning allegations that he sodomised a 13-year old boy from his Mufakose-based soccer academy.

On Thursday, Chirambadare appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi facing sexual assault charges and was remanded in custody to May.

In the courtroom, state prosecutors said on March 21 2021, the 56-year old former soccer player threatened the teenage boy with death in the event that he was going to bring the sexual assault matter to light.

The state also alleges that Chirambadare, abused the boy, who would frequently visit the accused at his home, until he developed piles.

Irked by the discomfort of the piles he developed, the boy confided the sexual abuse he underwent under Chirambadare to his uncle who then took the boy to the police station leading to the former football player’s arrest.