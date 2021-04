File photo: For illustration purposes only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with a spate of robbery cases involving US$164 032, ZAR 890, and ZW$500 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, says the suspects were apprehended following a public tip off, and he urged Zimbabweans to keep on working with police in curbing criminal activities.

-Zwnews