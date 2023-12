South Africa has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) by two years until November 29, 2025.

Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi disclosed this as he briefed the media on the exemptions granted to permit holders from Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

With this extension, the affected individuals about 178 000 Zimbabweans will now have continued legal status in the country until the specified date in 2025.