The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the Grade 7 results.

Apparently, pass rate in 2023 Grade 7 exams went up to 45.57 percent from 40.09 percent last year.

This improvement has been attributed to the return to normal learning after Covid-19.

More children – 372,603 – sat the exams compared to 343,169 last year.

Results online from 3PM.

Zwnews