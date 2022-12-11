Relationship and marriage coach Derrick Jaxn confirmed his divorce in a social media post on Saturday two years after he was hit with a cheating scandal.
Jaxn, whose real last name is Jackson, and his now ex-wife Da’Naia, have been public about struggles in their relationship since 2020 when two women claimed they’d had an affair with the author.
Da’Naia had reportedly secretly filed for divorce from Jaxn on August 28, 2020, after the cheating allegations were made.
Georgia court documents at the time to confirm the filing.
However, Da’Naia dismissed the divorce request on October 2, 2020, and the couple reconciled.
BUT, the divorce has now been finalized for good this time, as Derrick took to social media on December 10 to detail the decision.
We have dovorced: Derrick Jaxn Jackson
Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children.
Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.
From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family.
We ask that if you pray, to please pray for us as we navigate this grieving process. If not, please respect our privacy.