Relationship and marriage coach Derrick Jaxn confirmed his divorce in a social media post on Saturday two years after he was hit with a cheating scandal.

Jaxn, whose real last name is Jackson, and his now ex-wife Da’Naia, have been public about struggles in their relationship since 2020 when two women claimed they’d had an affair with the author.

Da’Naia had reportedly secretly filed for divorce from Jaxn on August 28, 2020, after the cheating allegations were made.

Georgia court documents at the time to confirm the filing.

However, Da’Naia dismissed the divorce request on October 2, 2020, and the couple reconciled.

BUT, the divorce has now been finalized for good this time, as Derrick took to social media on December 10 to detail the decision.

We have dovorced: Derrick Jaxn Jackson