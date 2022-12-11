Ciru Njuguna, a 29-year-old Kenyan lady, is the talk of social media after she dumped her 60-year-old German lover, Greg Twiss.

Greg and Ciru fell in love eight years ago after meeting online.

The smitten mzungu sold everything he had in Germany and relocated to Kenya to start a family with her.

Ciru dumped the elderly man in August after milking him dry, leaving him bankrupt.

She has been living a soft life which she openly displays on social media.

The lavish Ole Sereni hotel is her ‘second home’.

Ciru revealed that their relationship didn’t end because of the age gap but “Main reason is that we were going in different directions and I thought it was the best decision for our family to part ways.

Our visions/purposes in life were different and wasn’t wiliing to stay in a relationship where I wasn’t seeing growth,” she said. She added that breakups are not easy, and she was slowly healing.

‘It hasn’t been easy. Endings are never easy, but they are important, especially if things aren’t working out.”

Ciru Njuguna complained that she did not like their house and he was forced to move into a four bedroom house. No sooner had they moved in together; her family moved in with them.

Her brother moved in with them, He paid him to home school their twin boys during the covid-19 period for 18 months. Her brother was paid a proper salary for teaching the kids.

Next her sister moved in with her daughter, after she separated with her man. They were 8 people in his new house in Kitengela. Her sister worked at Greg’s farm and he paid that as well.

Greg went ahead to purchase a car in his wife’s name. He added that he gave everything to Ciru Njuguna and her family. He paid for everything, gave her father money, fed and clothed her siblings, bought her a car, gifts, paid fees for her siblings.

Mzungu Man Who Married Kenyan Woman 32 Years Younger Confirms Breakup: “Dumped Me Like Banana Peel”

He claimed his wife demanded cash from him, and after he refused to give her, she accused him of treating her badly and contacted his legal team which he says got him in trouble.

“She said she left because she felt I treated her below me and she wanted to control over our finances,” Greg said.

“She dumped me more or else like a banana peel!”

The 61 year old said he shared his side of the story after his wife revealed their breakup on social media.

Ciru Njuguna had shared that they parted ways since there was no growth in their relationship.

The couple came into the limelight due to their 32 year age gap which they say was never an issue in their relationship. They have been together for over 10 years and together they have twin boys.

More PHOTOs showing how 29-year-old CIRU NJUGUNA is living after dumping her 60-year-old mzungu husband and leaving him bankrupt