Police on Saturday arrested a heavily pregnant woman who torched her married lover’s rented house and kidnapped his two children after he refused to accept her.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case to The Mirror.

He said Christine Maota (30) was charged with two counts of kidnapping and malicious damage to property. She is appearing at Masvingo Magistrates Court this morning.

Circumstances are that Maota was impregnated by her lover, Tapiwa Mhuru, a general hand at Masvingo Polytechnic. He is married to Margaret Chizema (31), a vendor at Chitima Market.

On that day, Maota went to her lover’s house and told him of her intent to elope.

Mhuru allegedly turned her down.

She left the house and returned around 1 pm when she ‘kidnapped’ Mhuru’s two children aged five and six.

Maota then set the house on fire and all property was razed down. The house’s roof, floor and windows were also damaged.

She took the two children to another house in Rujeko where police details arrested her.

Chizema was at Chitima Market whilst her husband was away from home when the incident occurred.

The fire was put out by other tenants before it spread to the whole house.

